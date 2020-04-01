Willow Grove Park still open, but traffic down last weekend

Colder weather and a ban on fishing appears to have quelled the visitor boom to Willow Grove Park, which remains open even as more outdoor areas in the region are closing down.
New closures announced this week include U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation sites along the Columbia River and other areas within the agency's Portland District area.
About 500 vehicles visited Willow Grove Park last weekend, a nearly 300-car drop compared to weekend of March 21, just before Gov. Jay Inslee's ossued a statewide stay-at-home order, said Port of Longview spokesman Dale Lewis.
Traffic to the boat launch also dropped by about 150 vehicles.
The March 21-22 visitor surge likely was due to a combination of good weather and restrictions elsewhere. But cooler temperatures and spotty rain and may have suppressed attendance last weekend, Lewis said.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife also closed all recreational fishing on March 25, which may have contributed to the decrease of boat launch users, Lewis added.
Port commissioners have decided to keep the park open as long as people practice social distancing, which Lewis said seemed the case last weekend. However, the playground and gazebos are roped off to prevent use.
Park bathrooms are cleaned daily by Occupational Safety and Health Administration-approved cleaners, Lewis said.
The Corps of Engineers closures, include all the agency's Washington and Oregon campsites, boat ramps, day-use facilities and other recreation sites until further notice.
"These temporary closures align with current health authority guidance and are necessary to help control this disease,” Melissa Rinehart, Portland District chief of natural resource management, said in a prepared statement. “We recognize the challenges this may cause our recreation users and local communities, and thank everyone for doing their part to help prevent the spread of the disease so we can return to normal operations as soon as possible.”
The Corps will email anyone with a paid campground reservation to supply a full refund without any cancellation fee, according to a news release.
