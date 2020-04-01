Willow Grove Park still open, but traffic down last weekend

Colder weather and a ban on fishing appears to have quelled the visitor boom to Willow Grove Park, which remains open even as more outdoor areas in the region are closing down.

New closures announced this week include U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation sites along the Columbia River and other areas within the agency's Portland District area.

About 500 vehicles visited Willow Grove Park last weekend, a nearly 300-car drop compared to weekend of March 21, just before Gov. Jay Inslee's ossued a statewide stay-at-home order, said Port of Longview spokesman Dale Lewis.

Traffic to the boat launch also dropped by about 150 vehicles.

The March 21-22 visitor surge likely was due to a combination of good weather and restrictions elsewhere. But cooler temperatures and spotty rain and may have suppressed attendance last weekend, Lewis said.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife also closed all recreational fishing on March 25, which may have contributed to the decrease of boat launch users, Lewis added.

Port commissioners have decided to keep the park open as long as people practice social distancing, which Lewis said seemed the case last weekend. However, the playground and gazebos are roped off to prevent use.