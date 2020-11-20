Williams sentenced to life in prison without parole for Quik Chek murder

Chapman’s relatives, speaking to the court via Zoom, emotionally described the Kelso woman as a kind person who always put the needs of others above her own. They said their family has never been the same since her murder almost two years ago.

“Things have changed drastically in my family since we lost Kayla,” said Hayley Reinke, Chapman’s sister. “The excitement of things we once loved is gone. The feeling of security in our little town has vanished and the innocence of saying goodbye has completely disappeared. For the rest of my life every goodbye is met with the reality it could be the last.”

Reinke said her “sweet, kind, hardworking and sassy” sister was the best person anyone would ever have met.

“My life would have never been the same without Kayla,” she said. “If you were lucky enough to know her, chances are, yours wouldn’t have been the same either.”

Chapman loved people and animals her whole life, and along with having a variety of pets, she always brought home stray animals to take care of, said her mother, Lisa Reinke.