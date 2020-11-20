Williams sentenced to life in prison without parole for Quik Chek murder

Kayla Chapman brightened the lives of hundreds of people during her 30 years before she was brutally shot during a robbery at her work, Holt’s Quik Chek Market, in January 2019, her family told a county judge Thursday.
After hearing comments from her family via Zoom, Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning sentenced D’Anthony Williams, 20, to life in prison for Chapman’s murder.
“This homicide was utterly and completely pointless,” said Warning at the Friday sentencing of Williams. “Mr. Williams got $375, a couple of packs of smokes and a phone he couldn’t use. All of which Miss Chapman had provided without complaint or resistance, and he shot her dead anyhow. … We’ve got the loss to family and friends to all involved, especially Miss Chapman, and now Mr. Williams’ life is effectively over.”
A Cowlitz County jury on Nov. 13 convicted Williams, of Vancouver, of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm (a 9 millimeter handgun) and possession of methamphetamine.
Williams was accused of robbing Chapman at gunpoint before fatally shooting her at point-blank range in the early hours of Jan. 22, 2019.
Chapman’s relatives, speaking to the court via Zoom, emotionally described the Kelso woman as a kind person who always put the needs of others above her own. They said their family has never been the same since her murder almost two years ago.
“Things have changed drastically in my family since we lost Kayla,” said Hayley Reinke, Chapman’s sister. “The excitement of things we once loved is gone. The feeling of security in our little town has vanished and the innocence of saying goodbye has completely disappeared. For the rest of my life every goodbye is met with the reality it could be the last.”
Reinke said her “sweet, kind, hardworking and sassy” sister was the best person anyone would ever have met.
“My life would have never been the same without Kayla,” she said. “If you were lucky enough to know her, chances are, yours wouldn’t have been the same either.”
Chapman loved people and animals her whole life, and along with having a variety of pets, she always brought home stray animals to take care of, said her mother, Lisa Reinke.
Although she always knew her daughter had a giving heart, Reinke said she found out after Chapman’s death how much she meant to people. Reinke said she received hundreds of messages from people, many whom she didn’t know, sharing their stories of her daughter.
Support Local Journalism
“Even though my heart was broken and I was lost, I felt pride for how much Kayla touched so many lives,” Reinke said.
Clayton Frayley, Reinke’s boyfriend, said Chapman quickly accepted him when he began dating her mother seven years ago, and he “loved her like a daughter.”
Chapman’s mother, sister and brother have been changed by her death and are anxious about going out in public, Frayley said.
Becky Reinke, Chapman’s grandmother, said shortly before her death, Chapman had accepted her dream job at a horse rescue.
“Williams took that dream away by pulling that trigger. She gave him everything he asked for, a few hundred dollars and some stinkin’ cigarettes. Why? I just want to know why,” Reinke said. “D’Anthony Williams needs to go to prison for a long, long time. There’s no sentence that will ever make this tragedy right. It will never bring back our Kayla to us but we’ll at least have peace of mind and the satisfaction of knowing he’s off the streets unable to hurt others.”
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Eric Bentson said the Washington Supreme Court has held that death penalty is unconstitutional in the state, leaving a life sentence without the possibility of parole as the punishment for first-degree premeditated murder.
“Just like Kayla was young and lost the rest of her life, the defendant is also a younger person, so that (life in prison) is a longer period of time. But for what he did here, it is what he deserves,” Bentson said.
Bentson also recommended restitution for Holt’s Quik Chek Market for stolen property and for funeral costs for Chapman’s family.
Defense attorney Joshua Baldwin said there are no alternatives or ranges for the sentence for first-degree premeditated murder.
“The jury convicted him of doing a particularly heinous thing and for that he is going to be sentenced,” Baldwin said before the judge spoke. “Nothing I can say will have an impact on what that (sentence) is, but I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t remind everyone he is a person capable of redemption. Unfortunately the court’s discretion is limited and that is going to come during the course of the rest of his life in prison.”
Baldwin said Williams intends to appeal the conviction.
Judge Warning said Williams “displayed a truly extraordinary disregard for life” and the consequences of his actions, emblematic of both a juvenile mind and also “the worst kind of sociopath. I don’t know where you fall in that.”
Warning said he gave Williams youth “substantial consideration” but given the circumstances, it doesn’t create a basis to find “lessor culpability or responsibility” on Williams’ part.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.