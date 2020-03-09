Will I die from coronavirus? An expert weighs in, urges calm

(Here Berezow quotes an editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine, which said the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1% if one assumes that the number of cases with no or mild symptoms is several times higher than the number of reported cases.)

We have reason to believe this view is closest to reality. In South Korea, public health officials screened about 100,000 people and detected over 7,300 cases. So far, the death toll is 50, a case-fatality rate of 0.7 percent. That’s still seven times worse than seasonal flu, but it’s far lower than the initial reports from China.

Stat News describes two possible scenarios that epidemiologists envision for the future of COVID-19. In the first, COVID-19 becomes just another cold virus, and it possibly evolves to become less lethal as well. The “common cold” actually is caused by roughly 200 different viruses. Each year, about 25 percent of common colds are due to four coronaviruses, and some scientists think COVID-19 could eventually join this group as its fifth member. In the second scenario, COVID-19 evolves into a severe seasonal flu, vanishing in the summer and returning in the winter.