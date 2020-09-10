Wildfire smoke makes Cowlitz County air quality worse, increasing health risks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hazy skies and poor air quality are expected through the weekend as a "super massive" cloud of wildfire smoke moves into Southwest Washington from outside Oregon and California.

Air quality Cowlitz County has dropped throughout the week as smoke from fires in the region, including the Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, blows in and out of the area.

The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency Thursday extended its air pollution advisory through noon Monday for Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.

Smoke forecasts show "unhealthy or worse" levels starting overnight Thursday and worsening Friday morning. On Saturday, air quality will worsen in most areas, according to the Washington Smoke blog operated by state, county and federal agencies.

The Washington Department of Ecology reported on the airnow.gov website that Longview air quality at 5 p.m. Thursday was "unhealthy for sensitive groups" while Ridgefield air quality was "unhealthy" for all people.

Individuals may experience negative effects from the unhealthy air and sensitive groups may experience even more serious effects, according to the state Department of Health.