Wildfire smoke makes Cowlitz County air quality worse, increasing health risks

Hazy skies and poor air quality are expected through the weekend as a "super massive" cloud of wildfire smoke moves into Southwest Washington from outside Oregon and California.
Air quality Cowlitz County has dropped throughout the week as smoke from fires in the region, including the Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, blows in and out of the area.
The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency Thursday extended its air pollution advisory through noon Monday for Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.
Smoke forecasts show "unhealthy or worse" levels starting overnight Thursday and worsening Friday morning. On Saturday, air quality will worsen in most areas, according to the Washington Smoke blog operated by state, county and federal agencies.
The Washington Department of Ecology reported on the airnow.gov website that Longview air quality at 5 p.m. Thursday was "unhealthy for sensitive groups" while Ridgefield air quality was "unhealthy" for all people.
Individuals may experience negative effects from the unhealthy air and sensitive groups may experience even more serious effects, according to the state Department of Health.
Those most at risk include children, older adults, pregnant people, diabetics, smokers, as well as those with obesity, heart or lung issues, or with respiratory infections, like COVID-19.
The Department of Health has published recommendations for wildfire smoke and COVID-19 for the 2020 wildfires.
Wildfire smoke can cause chest pain, fast heartbeat, coughing, stinging eyes, asthma attacks, trouble breathing, irritated sinuses and headaches, according to the department.
According to the Department of Health, early evidence indicates wildfire smoke can make people more susceptible to respiratory infections, including COVID-19. Recent studies show poor air quality can make symptoms and outcomes of COVID-19 infections more severe, according to the department.
Some respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing, are also common to COVID-19. Serious wheezing and shortness of breath are worth a call to a health care provider or 911 if breathing becomes difficult, according to the health department. Health care providers will determine if a COVID-19 test is needed.
The health department recommends people reduce exposure to wildfire smoke by:
• Staying indoors when possible and limiting outdoor physical activity.
• Keeping indoor air clean by closing windows and doors and turning off fans that vent outside.
• Setting air conditioners to recirculate to prevent bringing in outside air.
• Using a portable air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.
• Avoiding driving when possible, keeping car windows closed and setting air to recirculate.
People should continue to wear cloth masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, but these masks don't protect against the fine particulates in wildfire smoke, according to the health department. N95 masks can protect from smoke but should be reserved for essential workers because of shortages.
