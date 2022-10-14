Wildfire smoke in Cowlitz County prompts air quality alert for the weekend

Wildfire smoke moving into Cowlitz County and the region prompted an air quality alert through Monday.

The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency issued the alert Thursday, as air quality fell from “good” to “moderate” levels. As of Friday, air quality was at the “moderate” level in most of the region, with some areas reaching “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to AirNow.gov.

Smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose and a sore throat, and aggravate heart and lung diseases, according to the state Department of Health. People should limit outdoor activities when it is smoky, the department advises.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for wind and low relative humidity from 2 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday in the region. These conditions may cause rapid fire spread and people are asked to use extra caution.

Cowlitz County’s seasonal burn ban remains in effect, and many recreational areas have campfire restrictions.