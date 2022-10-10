Wildfire reported in Clark County near Larch Mountain

CLARK COUNTY — A wildfire burning near the county line was visible in several areas of Clark County on Sunday evening.

The Nakia Creek Fire was reported around 5 p.m. near the Clark-Skamania county line near Larch Mountain. The fire was apparently near the L-1510 road. There are no homes or structures in the area. No evacuation orders have been issued but the public is asked to stay out of the area.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews were responding to the fire. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday the fire was estimated at 70 acres and was burning in grass and brush. The plan is to attack the fire from the air after daylight Monday.

Washington DNR said Monday on Twitter that crews are engaging the fire on the ground and from the air.

“An acreage update will be provided after aerial survey,” the agency tweeted.

According to dispatch records, East County Fire and Rescue and Fire District 3 water tenders were dispatched to the fire about 5 p.m. Sunday and were on scene until about 8:30 p.m.