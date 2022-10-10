 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Wildfire reported in Clark County near Larch Mountain

  • 0
Fire truck

CLARK COUNTY — A wildfire burning near the county line was visible in several areas of Clark County on Sunday evening.

The Nakia Creek Fire was reported around 5 p.m. near the Clark-Skamania county line near Larch Mountain. The fire was apparently near the L-1510 road. There are no homes or structures in the area. No evacuation orders have been issued but the public is asked to stay out of the area.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews were responding to the fire. As of about 8 p.m. Sunday the fire was estimated at 70 acres and was burning in grass and brush. The plan is to attack the fire from the air after daylight Monday.

Washington DNR said Monday on Twitter that crews are engaging the fire on the ground and from the air.

“An acreage update will be provided after aerial survey,” the agency tweeted.

People are also reading…

According to dispatch records, East County Fire and Rescue and Fire District 3 water tenders were dispatched to the fire about 5 p.m. Sunday and were on scene until about 8:30 p.m.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Longview forum to address legalizing drug possession

Longview forum to address legalizing drug possession

A concerned group of local citizens are partnering with Lower Columbia College to put on a series of forums intended to be a nonpartisan exercise exploring divisiveness in the local community and modeling respectful dialogue. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Burkina Faso state funeral held for 27 soldiers killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News