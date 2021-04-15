Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres.

There was no damage to homes, Tone said, and the Bonneville Power high voltage lines above the fire and the local Cowlitz PUD overhead lines were not damaged, though one of the poles will need to be replaced.

"Fires crews were able to get between the fire and the homes and put it out," Tone said.

He said similar weather conditions led to fires in March 2019, so Cowlitz 2 has been planning with other chiefs and the DNR ahead of this week, as well as warning the public to be careful with burn piles and campfires.

"Please don't burn outdoors," Tone said. "Wait for this current weather trend we're in to end. There will be plenty of opportunities to do outdoor debris burning later, in May. Firefighters are already stretched super thin."

Tone said Cowlitz 2 has been calling off-duty firefighters back in to respond to calls because there are so many personnel responding to urban wildfires threatening homes.

"If you're going to camp, make sure you put your campfires out all the way out," Tone said. "That would help us a bunch."

