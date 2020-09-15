Wildfire closes US Highway 12; Weekend could see smoke clearing

To stay safe, people living in areas affected by the smoke should:

• Stay indoors when possible, keep windows closed and use an indoor air filter if available

• Avoid driving if possible, and set the AC to recirculate air from the car rather than pulling air from outside

• Limit physical activity outdoors, such as exercise, sports or physical labor

Meanwhile, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office has recorded an increase in fireworks calls over the last week compared to the same time last year.

CCSO had 10 fireworks complaints and 11 illegal discharge complaints in the last seven days, Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said. In at least one of those complaints, the reporting party mistook recreational target shooting for fireworks. The burn ban does not prohibit recreational shooting on private property.

For the same week in 2019, the Sheriff's Office only took one fireworks complaint and nine illegal discharge complaints.

"I suspect the increase in fireworks calls is mainly due to increased vigilance due to the high fire danger," Brightbill said. "Fireworks are not legal at this time of year, regardless of the burn ban."

