Wildfire closes both directions of US Highway 12 east of Packwood
A new wildfire near White Pass has closed US Highway 12 east of Packwood, state transportation officials said Tuesday.

The highway is closed in both directions. Eastbound, it is blocked off at milepost 138 near the road's junction with State Route 123. Westbound, it is blocked off at milepost 183 near Oak Creek.

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, a 60-acre wildfire is located just west of Rimrock Lake. It started Monday, and its cause remains unknown, according to the listing. 

"Drivers need to take alternate routes because a reopening time is unknown at this time due to the nature of the incident," the Washington Department of Transportation said.

This story will be updated.

