Wildfire and forest health bill moves out of committee

Franz said overall, the bill addresses the fact that “we’re clearly relied for too long on luck and hope instead of funding comprehensive wildfire strategy.”

“Catastrophic” fires are no longer the anomaly, she said, and every year more acreage burns. While fires used to be more or a risk on the eastern side of the Cascades, drier conditions and hotter temperatures have put the western Cascades area at nearly as much of a risk.

In the Labor Day firestorm last year, Franz said in 72 hours 600,000 acres burned – five times the amount of acreage in all of 2019’s fire season and half of the 2015 fire season.

Franz said the current limited resources and maxed out skeleton crews aren’t enough.

“We need funding to invest in firefighting resources and equipment,” she said. “We need to invest in forest health, which can change the trajectory and give the forest a fighting chance because they can fight fires on their own if they’re heathy and resilient. And we need to get resources to communities on the front lines.”

Making forests resilient means returning to a time hundreds of year ago when fire burned through forests regularly enough to remove dead and weak trees and give larger trees less competition, Franz said.