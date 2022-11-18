Wild Christmas tree permits for Gifford Pinchot Forest available

Families can explore Gifford Pinchot National Forest and other locations for a unique tree to pack home after acquiring a Christmas tree cutting permit for $5 each from one of many local stations and vendors.

Permits can be bought in person and paid for by card, cash or check at locations such as Sportsman's Warehouse in Kelso, Kalama Spirits and Tobacco in Kalama and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument headquarters in Amboy. All Forest Service offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day Nov. 25.

Permits can also be bought online with an administrative service charge through recreation.gov.

There is a limit of five permits per household, with each permit only valid for a single use.

Households with a fourth grade student can get a Christmas tree cutting permit for free. After earning an Every Kid Outdoors pass online, fourth graders simply need to show their valid paper voucher or Every Kid Outdoors pass at national forest offices for a free permit.

To ensure a successful trip, plan ahead and prepare. Ranger district hours vary, so calling ahead to check current office hours is advised. Winter weather in the forest can change rapidly and most forest service roads are not maintained for winter driving.

A news release from the National Forest Service recommends bringing traction devices for cars, a shovel, extra food and water, winter clothing, blankets, a flashlight and a first aid kit. And of course, don’t forget the saw for cutting down the tree and a rope to secure it to the vehicle afterward.