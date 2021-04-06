Widow of Longview's first recreation director donates $20K for children to interact at summer camp

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Before the pandemic, Brown said summer camp included up to 50 first through sixth graders split into two groups.

Tuesday, fifth grader Charleigh LaFountaine joined her friends at the Elks Memorial Building for Longview's spring break camp and danced to the "Ghostbusters" theme song, cooked homemade corn dogs and just spent time together.

“I can talk with them without the connection going out,” said Charleigh, 11, who has been chatting with friends over online video software like Zoom.

After a year of both online socialization and learning, kids are craving in-person interaction.

Longview recreation specialist Barbie Morrison said kids that are picked up from day camps often are not ready to leave.

“They beg to stay longer,” she said. “It’s so hard for them to stay connected to other kids during this time with COVID.”

Morrison has seen children like Charleigh grow up in Longview Parks and Recreation programs since she joined the department in 1987, with Gibbens at the helm.

“He was gentle and caring,” she said. “His smile lit up a room.”

Parks leader