Widespread flooding impacts reported Thursday across Cowlitz County

Coming on the heels of December’s snowstorm, the heavy rain that hit Cowlitz County Thursday overwhelmed city systems and pushed multiple rivers into flood danger levels.

The Cowlitz County Commissioners issued an emergency disaster declaration to help address the flooding affects. The declaration allowed the county to start providing sandbags for residents and expedited the repair process for areas damaged by flood waters.

Renee Crawford was filling her truck with sandbags at the Cowlitz County Public Works site during a lull in the rain. Crawford said the storm had overwhelmed the drainage near her home on Taylor Street in Longview and the standing water was close to breaching into her home.

“This has been the worst I’ve seen on those streets in years,” Crawford said.

Temporary road closures

Interstate 5 Exit 30, which heads into Kalama, was closed through Friday morning because of flooding. Cowlitz County Fire District 5 Fire Chief Vic Leatzow said a nearby creek had overflown its banks Thursday morning and ran down the shoulders of the ramps.

“The city has taken measures to decrease that risk, but with the amount of rain coming down, it’s overtaken the capacity,” Leatzow said.

Columbia Heights Road and Maplewood Drive both remained closed as of 4 p.m. Thursday due to slides. Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said the Maplewood debris slide included downed trees and power lines.

Two of the road closures happened outside Robert Wood Elementary School in Longview. The school directed all traffic through the one open street into the parking lot as parents picked up their children.

An early morning slide on Allen Street temporarily knocked out power to roughly 650 Cowlitz PUD customers. The road remained partially closed until Thursday afternoon as city crews worked to clear the slide.

Kelso Utilities Manager Devin Mackin said the city had anticipated some effects from the heavy Pacific rain front but that the actual flooding was the worst he had seen since 2009.

“[The water system’s] taken in as much as it can from the rain and the snow melting. All the pipes are full and anywhere else that has any type of debris is getting hit,” Mackin said.

Multiple rivers reach flood stage

The Cowlitz River entered the minor flooding stage Thursday afternoon after it rose above 21.5 feet. The river’s is tracked by the National Weather Service at a marker in Kelso, part of a network of thousands of river level monitoring sites.

As of 4 p.m., the Cowlitz River had a depth of 22.6 feet at the NWS marker.

Kalama River’s level is not tracked as part of the National Weather Service’s network of river observations. Leatzow said Fire District 5 installed its own river gauge in late 2021 in order to monitor the water levels and look out for potential flooding.

The Kalama River’s water level rose from 9 feet to 15 feet since Wednesday afternoon, reaching a stage Leatzow said was high enough to potentially cause widespread lowland flooding around Kalama.

Looking further west, the Naselle River reached the major flooding stage late Thursday afternoon at a NWS gauge near Naselle. The river was flowing at a depth of 17.2 feet, which was more than twice as high as it had been flowing earlier in the week.

Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hembree said the heaviest rain was coming down in the foothills in the far east and west sides of Cowlitz County, which over time contributed to the rising river levels.

“We may not see that much in the central I-5 corridor but that impacts everything, because the water has to go somewhere,” Hembree said.

Hembree cautioned that the county could see several more inches of rain and wind speeds in excess of 30 miles an hour, raising the risk for further landslides and floods on Friday.

