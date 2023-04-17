The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to drivers for 90 minutes the morning of April 23 — not for emergency repairs or construction but for a new cross-state 10K race.

The Rainier2Longview 10K Bridge Run is being organized by the Longview Parks and Recreation. Runners will following a route from the Rainier City Park to the Martins Dock section of Lake Sacajawea Park.

The bridge will close at 7 a.m. when the race begins and will “REOPEN PROMPTLY” at 8:30 a.m., as a Longview news release issued Thursday put it. The Lewis and Clark Bridge will remain open for emergency responders during the run, as well as other pedestrian foot traffic.

Parks Director Jennifer Wills said the event was inspired by the success of the Great Columbia Crossing, the annual 10K across the Astoria-Megler Bridge. The Astoria race is capped at 3,500 participants, and Wills said they’d like to see a similar tourist draw for Longview and Rainier.

Lewis and Clark bridge This TDN file photo shows the Lewis and Clark Bridge from Highway 30 on Rainier Hill on a foggy morning in January 2019.

The race route takes participants across the Columbia River on the bridge, along the walking trail south of the Highlands neighborhood, through streets in the Highlands and St. Helens neighborhoods and ends with a partial loop of Lake Sacajawea. The other streets along the route will have rolling or complete closures during the race.

Registration for new runners closed Monday afternoon. There is a nonrefundable $75 registration fee for every runner except for children 10 and younger, who can join for free if they’re accompanied by an adult.

Wills said that a little more than 400 people have registered for the run, with the fees going primarily to cover the event’s cost.

Shuttle buses will be available at 6 a.m. to bring runners from Lake Sacajawea to the starting line and to make return trips to Rainier after the race.

Wills said that if the run is successful, future versions of the 10K could add other celebrations or events.

“For all the folks that are coming in for the race, it would be great to have a weekendlong celebration. Right now, we’re just ensuring the bridge run happens,” Wills said.