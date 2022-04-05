White sturgeon fishery to run May 11 through June 4 in Lower Columbia

LOWER COLUMBIA — Anglers can fish for and keep white sturgeon on Memorial Day, officials report.

The departments of fish and wildlife in Washington and Oregon announced the white sturgeon fishery is scheduled to open Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 11 through June 4, from Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River upstream to the Wauna power lines near Cathlamet.

The fishery also is open Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Fishing to retain or release white sturgeon stops at 2 p.m. on all open days, officials report.

People can retain one white sturgeon that measures 44 to 50 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail. Green sturgeon is a federally protected species and cannot be caught.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.