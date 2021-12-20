 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Red Leaf Organic Coffee
editor's pick top story

White Christmas forecasted for higher elevations in Cowlitz County

Rain levels

The above map shows three-day rain levels throughout the region. 

 National Weather Service Portland, Contributed

People dreaming of a white Christmas likely will get their wish at higher elevations. 

Weather experts forecast snow late this week in Cowlitz County, after cities throughout the Lower Columbia River Valley received more than an inch of rainfall over the weekend.

The National Weather Service of Portland reports Longview received about 1 inch of rain on the lower end of local precipitation levels and Rainier received 1.52 inches on the higher end from Saturday through Monday morning. Meteorologists say up to another inch of rain is expected in Cowlitz County cities through Wednesday, then higher elevations could see snow. 

The National Weather Service reports snow is likely to reach 2,500 feet of elevation Wednesday night, drop to 1,200 feet of elevation by Thursday night and 500 feet of elevation Christmas Day throughout Cowlitz County. 

Temperatures are expected to peak at a 48-degree high Wednesday, and drop to around 29 degrees Saturday and 33 degrees Sunday. 

People are also reading…

The Cowlitz River in Kelso is expected to reach about 16.45 feet by Thursday, and the Columbia River in Longview is expected to reach about 9.37 feet Thursday, both far below flood stages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

Rainfall in Lower Columbia from Saturday through Monday
CityInches of Rain As of time on Monday
 Rainier1.52 7 a.m. 
 Kelso-Longview Airport1.37 7:56 a.m. 
 Castle Rock1.24 7:09 a.m. 
 Kalama1.14 7:57 a.m. 
 Longview 1.018 a.m. 
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car crashes into Kelso home, garage

Car crashes into Kelso home, garage

According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, just after 7 p.m. crews responded to a vehicle that had left Pacific Ave at a high rate of speed and crashed through a garage wall in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue. 

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News