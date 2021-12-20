White Christmas forecasted for Cowlitz County

People dreaming of a white Christmas likely will get their wish.

Weather experts forecast snow late this week in Cowlitz County, after cities throughout the Lower Columbia River Valley received more than an inch of rainfall over the weekend.

The National Weather Service of Portland reports Longview received about 1 inch of rain on the lower end of local precipitation levels and Rainier received 1.52 inches on the higher end from Saturday through Monday morning. Meteorologists say up to another inch of rain is expected in Cowlitz County cities through Wednesday, then higher elevations could see snow.

The National Weather Service reports snow is likely to reach 2,500 feet of elevation Wednesday night, drop to 1,000 feet of elevation by Thursday night and 500 feet of elevation Christmas Day throughout Cowlitz County.

Temperatures are expected to peak at a 48-degree high Wednesday, and drop to around 29 degrees Saturday and 33 degrees Sunday.

The Cowlitz River in Kelso is expected to reach about 16.45 feet by Thursday, and the Columbia River in Longview is expected to reach about 9.37 feet Thursday, both far below flood stages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Rainfall in Lower Columbia from Saturday through Monday City Inches of Rain As of time on Monday Rainier 1.52 7 a.m. Kelso-Longview Airport 1.37 7:56 a.m. Castle Rock 1.24 7:09 a.m. Kalama 1.14 7:57 a.m. Longview 1.01 8 a.m.

