While some churches resume in-person services, others waiting, planning

Cowlitz County worshipers have started returning to pews, but the churches and experiences they left back in March won’t look the same. And many churches still are not venturing back to in-person services even though Phase 2 coronavirus rules permit them on a limited basis.
With COVID-mandated restrictions on occupancy, a ban on singing and no shared communion, masked congregations are nonetheless excited to be back, said Father Bryan Ochs, pastor of St. Rose and several other local Catholic churches.
“In general, people were very happy to be back despite the changes,” he said. “For me, (last Sunday’s) Masses were some of the most special Masses I’ve offered yet. I got choked up at the first one just seeing everyone again.”
And while the changes might be distracting to some people, Ochs said, “If people feel safe, they’ll be free to relax and pray.”
Catholic churches, for example, are forgoing the usual shared communion cup in addition to “sign of peace” handshakes. And new guidance showing that virus droplets can travel through talking or singing means those who attend won’t join in with the music, Ochs said.
While St. Rose started up in-person services last weekend and Calvary Community Church will start this Sunday, many other churches aren’t quite ready yet.
Longview Community Church Office Administrator Patty Howland said the congregation doesn’t plan to open for a while.
“We have a team working on what needs to be done before we’re ready to go, but it will be a while,” she said. “We’re still doing online services. We haven’t as a staff figured out what the starting date will be.”
With an older congregation, Howland said the church decided to “err on the side of caution. We need to be careful that we don’t advance too quickly.”
East Hills Alliance Church in Kelso will also remain online-only. And Father Nic Mather of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview said while the church certainly wants to open its doors again, “we don’t want to rush it.”
While his goal is to reopen to in-person services July 5, “a lot goes into being able to reopen comfortably.”
Beyond caution, there’s also simply a lot of work to be done to meet state and organizational guidelines, Mather said. Many churches have guidelines from their dioceses that are, at time, even more stringent than state guidelines, he said.
“To make the space available and to convert our style of worship just takes more prep time,” he said.
For example, St. Stephen’s is still working out how to divide people among services and putting up social distancing signs. However, other parts of the planning are already done, like removing all the prayer and hymnal books, he said.
“You have to wipe down every surface after each service, and that means the books. That’s too much work for our volunteers. It’s easier to pack them up,” Mather said.
The church has also been working to get cloth masks for those who show up without masks.
“We don’t want to have to turn anyone away, so we’re prepping to have masks available. With our green conscious initiative, we’re trying to have those be fabric masks rather than disposable to keep waste down,” he said.
Mather also said he hopes to hold services outside as the weather improves, because the size of the church means that a maximum of 40 people can be socially distanced inside. With a typical attendance of 85 to 100 people every Sunday, that means St. Stephen’s would have to hold two or even three Masses to accommodate everyone.
St. Rose is using a lottery system to decide which parishioners attend the weekend Masses.
“As we get more comfortable with the safety measures and train volunteers, we will be adding more Masses during the week. Our goal is that every parishioner who wants to attend Mass at St. Rose or any of the Catholic churches in area will be able to attend Mass at least one a week,” Ochs said.
He said about half of the parish has said it’s ready to come back to in-person services, while the other half prefers to keep watching online.
“We’re being very hesitant and careful not to rush and not to do too much because we know that should there be some type of outbreak, it would be hard not just on our parish but the entire county,” Ochs said.
Cowlitz County is currently in phase 2 of the “Safe Start” reopening plan, with plans to move to the more-relaxed phase 3 in the next couple weeks, barring an increase in cases. Under phase 2, churches can have up to 50 people or 25% of its congregation gather indoors, whichever number is smaller. Or, churches can hold outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.
Ochs asked everyone to be “mindful and respectful” of all the hard work that goes into reopening both businesses and churches.
“Respect the hard work of so people who are trying to make our community strong,” he said.
And while worship services may not look the same, he suggested keeping an open mind and a positive attitude.
“Some people won’t like the changes and they might have a negative attitude, but for people who came with a positive attitude (last week) it was a very moving Mass,” Ochs said. “Despite its simplicity and despite the safety measures, it was very beautiful and very meaningful for everyone.”
