While some churches resume in-person services, others waiting, planning

“You have to wipe down every surface after each service, and that means the books. That’s too much work for our volunteers. It’s easier to pack them up,” Mather said.

The church has also been working to get cloth masks for those who show up without masks.

“We don’t want to have to turn anyone away, so we’re prepping to have masks available. With our green conscious initiative, we’re trying to have those be fabric masks rather than disposable to keep waste down,” he said.

Mather also said he hopes to hold services outside as the weather improves, because the size of the church means that a maximum of 40 people can be socially distanced inside. With a typical attendance of 85 to 100 people every Sunday, that means St. Stephen’s would have to hold two or even three Masses to accommodate everyone.

St. Rose is using a lottery system to decide which parishioners attend the weekend Masses.

“As we get more comfortable with the safety measures and train volunteers, we will be adding more Masses during the week. Our goal is that every parishioner who wants to attend Mass at St. Rose or any of the Catholic churches in area will be able to attend Mass at least one a week,” Ochs said.