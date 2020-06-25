While 'not optimal' for younger grades, districts made remote learning work

“I pared down some of the rigor a little bit, and had to pick and choose the topics,” she said. “I had to spread it out because it was becoming overwhelming for them.”

The best part, Johnson said, were weekly video meetings where she got to see her students’ faces, check in, and make sure they stayed engaged in school using funny hats or discussion topics.

“I had to have a variety of ways to get them engaged. It took some creativity, but it was also fun,” she said.

However, Pierce said very few of her children’s classes had live instruction over video, something she wanted to see more of. As a parent, she said she had trouble keeping track of everything her kids were supposed to do.

While her second grade daughter only had one class to keep track of and Cascade Middle School sent out a list of student assignments every week, her son is on an individualized learning plan and does different assignments than most of his classmates, Pierce said.

“I wish the high school (sent a list) because I don’t know what she’s supposed to be doing until I see she had 20 late assignments and is failing three classes. Then I can sit down with her and make sure it happens,” Pierce said of her sophomore daughter.