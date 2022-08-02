When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey.

The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year.

The state will be closing the bridge to regular traffic for up to six days to replace expansion joints on both the Longview and Columbia County sides.

The online survey will be available through Aug. 15 by visiting either www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCBridge or bit.ly/lewisandclarkbridgesurvey. The survey includes questions about when and why people cross the bridge and their preferred timing for a closure.

Data from the surveys and other outreach by the Department of Transportation will help determine the timing for the closure in the spring or summer of 2023 when the project goes out for bid later this year.

"We're preparing the public for a full six day closure but still asking which days are least and most convenient in case we complete the work early. It will leave ourselves time to use that full closure the best we can," WSDOT Assistant Administrator for Southwest Washington Devin Reck said.

The Department of Transportation will hold an in-person public open house on Aug. 23 at the Cowlitz County Event Center starting at 5 p.m. to answer questions about the project and collect more data about how the bridge is used.

WSDOT has already been talking to businesses and emergency responders about the impacts of the closure. The department held a smaller meeting with groups in mid-July to begin collecting information to prepare for the project.

In addition to the full closure, drivers on the bridge can expect around two months of travel impacts from other repairs and maintenance happening before and after the closure. Reck said the department is planning to implement single-lane closures for major construction at night to help minimize the impacts on the majority of drivers who cross the bridge during the day.

If you go What: Open house to discuss plans to temporarily close the Lewis and Clark Bridge in 2023 for repairs. When: 5 p.m., Aug. 23. Where: Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Info: https://tinyurl.com/2p87mzrh

"We are preparing the public for up to two months of impact but most of that will be night work," Reck said. "We really wanted to avoid a lengthy construction that would interrupt traffic during the day."

For the majority of drivers, the only way across the Columbia River during the closure will be to use either the Astoria-Megler Bridge to the west or the I-5 bridge to the east. Reck said that emergency vehicles should still be able to cross the bridge if they coordinate with the construction crews on site. Pedestrians and bicycles will be able to cross the bridge as well.

WSDOT has been working with Wahkiakum County to use the county's "Oscar B" ferry as a small-scale workaround for local commuters. The department and county have held preliminary discussions to have the ferry run 24 hours a day during the shutdown.

Expansion joints allow the bridge to flex and shift by up to a foot due to traffic across the bridge or heat effects on concrete. Transportation officials said the joint on the Longview end of the bridge needed to have the concrete around it replaced in addition to improvements to the aging joint.

"The concrete's strength is proportional to how long it cures, so the longer we let it cure, the stronger it will be for tension. It takes the full shutdown to let it cure properly before we allow tension on it," said Nick Rodda, a WSDOT engineer who specializes in bridges.

The Lewis and Clark Bridge was closed for repeated short stretches in 2003 and 2004 while WSDOT replaced panels on the bridge's deck. During that set of construction, the bridge would regularly shut down for eight hours at a time overnight while new pieces of the pavement were installed.