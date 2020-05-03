What we said about the virus last week

Over the past week we asked officials and people around the community about their fears, thoughts and predictions they have about returning life to normal in the age of the coronavirus. Here’s what some of them had to say:
“I’m frustrated, and I think a lot of people out there who are being very respectful of authorities, doing what they’ve been told to do, are starting to lose patience.”
— Rich Kirkpatrick, doctor at Kirkpatrick Family Care
“How do you handle grade schools? Those places are petri dishes on a good day. I think we really need to spend some time and thought and energy on how to move forward with mass transit and schools. I think those are always going to be areas where it will be very difficult to continue with the new normal.”
— Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council
“I fully endorse the decisions made by the States of Washington, Oregon and California to not evict tenants during a certain period of time of the pandemic for which the death count, (which exceeds the death U.S. death toll) in the Vietnam War. Now is not the time for partisan politics. It is a time to listen to those who understand the ways of the virus and for the safety of our American people and importantly medical personnel and first responders. Which one of us has a guaranteed bed at Peacehealth and a ventilator?”
— Gary Lindstrom, Kalama property owner
Will people return to normal activities? “That’s hard for me to imagine right now. An awfully lot would have to change. For me and my wife, we’re in our sixties and we would not feel comfortable going out now. If we could be tested if and when we did go out, (maybe), if there was still social distancing, but we certainly wouldn’t be comfortable going into a restaurant like it was before this.”
— Mike Haas, Kelso School Board and Youth and Family Link Board
“To me nothing really has changed, except putting on a mask at the grocery store.”
— Cheyenne Brooks, Longview resident who was shopping at Fred Meyer
“I need a haircut! I feel confident in it because of the amount of cases we have here. We’re less (heavily hit) even though we don’t know who has it. ... I’m not really afraid. I want to take precautions because I work with vulnerable clients.”
— Cathy Fessy, Longview resident at Fred Meyer
“What I miss the most actually is that I worry about the kids. I worry about the kids in 4H, in school and the parents. ... The hardest thing is not being able to see my grandson. (Usually) I help take care of him. He calls me every night.”
— Jennifer Leach, Longview School Board member and Washington State University 4H extension faculty
“Some of these businesses that are hit hard are going to need the (Small Business Administration loan) or financial help to help them. And then the other thing that I haven’t heard many say is I think they need a plan. If you’re a hair place or restaurant or even a store, you need a plan in this gray period for cleanliness and a social distracting policy.”
— Jerry Cole, Mayor of Rainier
“We all have the right as citizens to live without the fear of disease and death. In a special time like this we need to think of how we help others in our society — the sick, the elderly, the children, the care givers and the essential workers. I need to be part of the solution to help keep everyone safe by staying home, washing my hands, and wearing my mask. I want things to be “normal” again but I am willing to wait as long as it takes, for the benefit of all of our citizens.”
— Louise Brown, in a letter to TDN
“I think we will find ourselves going and doing the same things we’ve always had but doing them more cautiously and more aware of germs, hand washing, touching things and keeping distance. We’ll just use those practices and ease back into our normal lives. ... I won’t be sharing straws with people (but) I’m not going to be a hermit and stay home. I’m anxious to get back to social and professional outings. There’s a lot of stuff we’re missing.
— Taryn Nelson, RE/MAX real estate broker in Kalama
“On a more prosaic level, a group of us meet every Thursday for a beer and talk about nothing. We’ve been getting together for 15 years, I’ll bet, and it’s surprising how much I miss that Thursday get-together and those people. … We don’t talk work, we don’t talk politics, we really talk about nothing.”
— Stephen Warning, Cowlitz County Superior Court judge
“The best science out there is recommending social distancing, wearing masks in certain settings. The problem I have is an official mandate saying ‘You shall do this.’ ... There’s enough information out there. People know what they should be doing and what they should not be doing. ... I think we could open things back up. ... Many stores have wipes or hand sanitizer readily available.”
— Brad Thurman, Cowlitz County sheriff
“If the governor lifted everything on May 5 and said we’re back to normal, then (the city) would be up and running. But is everything going to come back? Are some of those businesses going to be there? Maybe not. That’s kind of unknown.”
— Andy Hamilton, Kelso city manager
