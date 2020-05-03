What we said about the virus last week

— Jennifer Leach, Longview School Board member and Washington State University 4H extension faculty

“Some of these businesses that are hit hard are going to need the (Small Business Administration loan) or financial help to help them. And then the other thing that I haven’t heard many say is I think they need a plan. If you’re a hair place or restaurant or even a store, you need a plan in this gray period for cleanliness and a social distracting policy.”

— Jerry Cole, Mayor of Rainier

“We all have the right as citizens to live without the fear of disease and death. In a special time like this we need to think of how we help others in our society — the sick, the elderly, the children, the care givers and the essential workers. I need to be part of the solution to help keep everyone safe by staying home, washing my hands, and wearing my mask. I want things to be “normal” again but I am willing to wait as long as it takes, for the benefit of all of our citizens.”

— Louise Brown, in a letter to TDN