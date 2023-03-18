Local skaters and bikers are invited to a meeting Wednesday evening to help update the skatepark and BMX trail at Cloney Park in Longview for the first time in almost two decades.

The Longview Parks Department is holding the public meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. at 2920 Douglas Street, roughly a block away from the skate park. Designers from American Ramp Company will be on hand to show designs they have worked on elsewhere and talk about proposed changes.

Parks Director Jennifer Wills said both sections of the park are ending their natural lifespan and the city wants to hear from people using the park about what new features could be added. The BMX trail was built by the city in 2000. The last major update to the skate park was in 2004, when it was resurfaced and given some new features.

"For the majority age group that goes there, which are teens and young adults, we don’t have much aimed at them. It’s been a pretty amazing amenity to have in our local area,” Wills said.

Wills said one request the department has already heard is to incorporate the area between the fenced-in skate park and the bike track into the new design, which would significantly expand the space for features.

Another change to the park could be the addition of a new pump track, a circuit where bikers navigate banked corners and terrain with a minimal amount of pedaling. Last April, the Parks Advisory Committee approved a proposal to start fundraising efforts to add a new pump track to Cloney Park.

The design process is being paid for with a Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Wills said reaching final designs for the new park should be a "quick but extensive process." The final construction will require additional fundraising, grants or budgeting to get built and would likely take several years.