What should Longview parks look like? The department wants to know.

Playtime at the park

Scott Beck, center, helps his daughter Lillian Beck, 1, climb the ladder to a Vandercook Park slide in October in Longview, as stepson Wyatt Mura, 12, watches. Longview Parks and Recreation staff want to hear from the community on what city parks should look like.

 Hayley Day

Longview Parks and Recreation are asking people to complete a survey to determine what the city's parks, trails, recreation facilities, programs and open spaces should look like.

The department is updating its comprehensive plan, which it calls a "road map" outlining plans and objectives to create a parks system for the community. 

The 10-minute survey is open through Sept. 30 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVPRCompPlan, or people can pick up a hard copy at the recreation office, at 2920 Douglas St. in Longview. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

