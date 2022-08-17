What should Longview parks look like? The department wants to know.

Longview Parks and Recreation are asking people to complete a survey to determine what the city's parks, trails, recreation facilities, programs and open spaces should look like.
The department is updating its comprehensive plan, which it calls a "road map" outlining plans and objectives to create a parks system for the community.
The 10-minute survey is open through Sept. 30 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVPRCompPlan, or people can pick up a hard copy at the recreation office, at 2920 Douglas St. in Longview.