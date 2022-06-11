What should downtown Longview look like? Volunteers look to add public art, street events

Volunteers are aiming to attract customers to downtown Longview by installing public art and hosting events.

A nonprofit called The Broadstrokes Project is leading the charge with a mural planned on a historic Commerce Avenue building this year.

Co-founder Elizabeth Borders said she saw the way public art changed Portland in 2009 when the city's moratorium on murals and wall art ended.

"I got to see these neighborhoods transformed. It gave me a totally new perspective on this possibility," she said.

Borders is a Realtor based on Commerce Avenue and sits on the city's downtown advisory committee. In 2021, she founded The Broad Strokes Project along with Ariel Largé, owner of Offbeat Antiques and Oddities and another member of the downtown advisory committee; and Michalyn Killian, a Longview native who works on the production teams for R.A. Long High School's Mainstage Theater and Stageworks Northwest Theatre.

The nonprofit's goal is to bring visitors and community engagement in Longview by creating murals and other public artwork in Longview. The first mural is planned for the outside of the Pounder Building on Commerce Avenue, with future work expanding to other parts of the city.

"There's a new wave of energy downtown between businesses and the city. So let's celebrate it," Killian said.

Largé said the nonprofit was inspired by the work the Longview Outdoor Gallery has done over the last decade, installing statues downtown and donating the most popular pieces to the city. When she learned the outdoor gallery would stop putting in new sculptures after 2023 — as the group's original goal was to install 23 sculptures by that year for the city's 100th anniversary — she began talking with Borders and Killian about other ways they could support public art.

"The local boutiques, the little shops and the art, these are the things that make a town itself instead of the next town over," Largé said.

Largé said the Pounder Building mural will have a "botanical theme" and split the space among three artists: Elizabath's husband, Jason Borders; and a pair of artists from Portland known as Rather Severe. Rather Severe has been commissioned to paint murals in Portland, Denver and Kansas City and collaborated with Microsoft to decorate its office in Bellevue.

The group will need to share the mural design with the city to get final approval once funding has been secured. Largé said the hope is to begin work by the end of the summer.

Broad Strokes' first fundraiser for the mural project is taking place the evening of June 24. The group is selling tickets for an evening in the Bowers Building with food, live music and live painting to raise money for the project.

If you go What: Plates and Palettes fundraiser, including appetizers, live jazz and a silent auction. When: 6-8 p.m. June 24. Where: Bowers Building, 1338 Commerce Ave., Longview. Cost: $75. Info: www.thebroadstrokesproject.org.

Longview's city government also is making plans to improve the look of downtown. The City Council wants to extend the streetscape improvements commissioned in 2014 an additional block south to Florida Street.

The city requested support from the local Congressional representatives to receive roughly $900,000 from the federal government for the project. The streetscape did not end up making the final cut for Congressional support earlier this spring.

Events

The Broad Strokes founders and other downtown businesses have said they want to see larger events downtown to draw in regular crowds and events. They have floated ideas such as a coordinated late night when local restaurants offer seating on the sidewalks and streets, or weekend markets and celebrations that fully close the street to cars.

"We should be creating those traditions and that is coming. We still have an opportunity with those," said Jen Albright-Burns, who owns a small business in the Merk Building.

One idea already being discussed for 2023 is holding some weekday sales for the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market downtown. The downtown advisory committee has talked about the shift at several meetings this year. Largé said the newer members of the committee and other city leaders seem to be open to the idea.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.