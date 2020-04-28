What locals think about the journey out of lockdown

"We all have the right as citizens to live without the fear of disease and death. In a special time like this we need to think of how we help others in our society-the sick, the elderly, the children, the care givers and the essential workers. I need to be part of the solution to help keep everyone safe by staying home, washing my hands, and wearing my mask. I want things to be “normal” again but I am willing to wait as long as it takes, for the benefit of all of our citizens. We all need to be responsible to protect the health and individual rights of ALL those around us."