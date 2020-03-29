What Cowlitz County has to say about the coronavirus

Nearly everyone in the community is talking about the novel coronavirus. Here are some memorable quotes that appeared in The Daily News this week:
- “Frankly it is so cool right now with everything going on to be able to help. It’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve done in my life, to help during a pandemic.”
— John Koelher, whose local vodka distillery is making hand sanitizer for hospitals and first responders in short supply.
- “I talk to the kids like I’m their grandmother. I say, ‘If you give it to me, I’ll die.’ ”
— Renny Jungclaus, 68, who works at a gas station in Winlock and sometimes scolds local kids for coming out to buy snacks when they should stay home to prevent potentially spreading COVID-19.
- “You can pretty it up however you want, but at the end of the day, the situation sucks. People are hurt and people are dying and people are afraid for their friends and their families and their businesses. ... But we will adapt, and we will overcome to the best of our ability and hopefully come out better prepared, in case there is a next time.”
— Longview Downtowners President Lindsey Cope, after Gov. Jay Inslee’s “stay-at-home” order shuttered many local retailers.
- “I definitely feel uprooted. I’m scared more than I was before of just the virus. I’m scared financially. ... Frankly I’m at home alone all the time now, so I have a lot of time to think when I am used to working 40 hours a week. ... You have a lot of time to reflect. ... (My husband and I) are just worried. We don’t know what the future will hold, and that’s unsettling.”
— Kelsi Mattison, a Longview resident who recently lost her job as a result of the pandemic.
- “I just happened to make my house payment right before this stuff hit, but for the next month I’m thinking I can call them and maybe just pay the interest and not the actual principal part, so that’s something I can check into. ... It’s kind of on a day-to-day thing, waiting to hear what happens today.”
— Debbie McCoy, a sole proprietor hairstylist who is not eligible for unemployment insurance, even though her shop was closed under a statewide order.
- “Two weeks ago we were all thinking things were still going great and the recession was out there in the future somewhere. Obviously that’s changed dramatically in the last two weeks. As a matter of fact, it’s gone 180 degrees.”
— Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha asked departments to prepare for potential cuts if the city has to adjust its budget because of the coronavirus.
- “I really am up late a lot contemplating the right thing to do. ... When you sign up to work at a store like this, you don’t think of this kind of stuff. (People) think that it’s your job, you have to do it. Well, this is life-threatening.”
— Roger Merrill, a manager at the Dollar Store, speaking about deciding between keeping an “essential” job or staying home to protect himself and others from COVID-19.
- “We’re preparing to deal with this and work under the new normal as long as we have to, which basically is directly related to our community and the rest of the nation’s ability to flatten that curve. ... The answer is all going to depend on our ability to flatten that curve and try to lower the rate of infection.”
— Axel Swanson, Cowlitz County chief of staff, on the steps the county has taken to allow employees to work from home or stay apart while at the office.
- “Right now, as we’re sitting here, my daughter is ... giving birth to my first granddaughter. My first grandchild. We cannot be there with her ... and I’m good with that. Because right now it’s for their safety. ... Whatever inconvenience we have in our society, it’s nothing compared to the impacts that can occur if we don’t do these things.”
— Cowlitz 2 Chief and COVID-19 Incident Management Commander Dave LaFave, giving a personal example between meetings of the Incident Management Team on March 20 about both the challenges and importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
- “Right now it’s hard to imagine all these kids stuck at home. ... Some hopefully have a yard or dirt to dig in, but a lot of us don’t. So even just growing something in a bucket on your porch is something.”
— Ian Thompson, director of Lower Columbia School Gardens who is putting together a few hundred large pots planted with food-bearing plants to hand out to families.
- “It’s going to be a challenge, no question. But from a district standpoint our goal is to help our kids continue to learn. The mission of Longview Public Schools hasn’t changed. We just have to be more creative and flexible on how we do that.”
— Longview schools spokesman Rick Parrish said about online learning.
