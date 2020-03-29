What Cowlitz County has to say about the coronavirus

“I really am up late a lot contemplating the right thing to do. ... When you sign up to work at a store like this, you don’t think of this kind of stuff. (People) think that it’s your job, you have to do it. Well, this is life-threatening.”

— Roger Merrill, a manager at the Dollar Store, speaking about deciding between keeping an “essential” job or staying home to protect himself and others from COVID-19.

“We’re preparing to deal with this and work under the new normal as long as we have to, which basically is directly related to our community and the rest of the nation’s ability to flatten that curve. ... The answer is all going to depend on our ability to flatten that curve and try to lower the rate of infection.”

— Axel Swanson, Cowlitz County chief of staff, on the steps the county has taken to allow employees to work from home or stay apart while at the office.

“Right now, as we’re sitting here, my daughter is ... giving birth to my first granddaughter. My first grandchild. We cannot be there with her ... and I’m good with that. Because right now it’s for their safety. ... Whatever inconvenience we have in our society, it’s nothing compared to the impacts that can occur if we don’t do these things.”