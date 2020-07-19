What COVID case data should be public? Officials weigh privacy, safety

Danger of suppressing information

Krager said while he understands the public’s desire to know about cases and outbreaks at businesses, there wouldn’t likely be any “public health usefulness” in releasing the information. Businesses have also gotten better about notifying their employees of cases and outbreaks, he said. If a business chose to release information about an outbreak, the county would be happy to explain how it’s working with it to address the concerns, he said.

“There’s so much spread happening right now that every business needs to be careful, not just the ones with outbreaks in them,” he said. “Any business can have a worker pick it up somewhere else and bring it in to the facility, and if their infection prevention strategies are not strong in that facility, they have a risk of an outbreak happening.”

Krager acknowledged that releasing the information could add public pressure to a business that isn’t complying with safety rules. However, he said, it could also be “problematic” because of “people making judgments while not knowing everything that’s going on.”