Whale washes up in Seaview

“We’re still in an unusual mortality event that started last year for gray whales, but we’ve had much lower numbers so far this year than we did last year,” she said. “Last year, we had 34 whales total in our primary stranding season between April and June. This is the fifth whale so far this this year, so we’re much slower than we were last year. We’re a little bit higher than our normal range for this time of the year but much closer to what we normally see.”