Longview mill not included in Weyerhaeuser curtailments

Weyerhaeuser Co.'s Longview mill will not be affected by curtailments expected to reduce companywide operating capacities next month, company spokespeople said Tuesday.
Weyerhaeuser expects a 20% reduction in lumber operations, a 15% reduction in oriented strand board operations and a 15% to 25% reduction for engineered wood products, according to a news release.
The aim is to "match production volumes to current demand" in response to "minor supply chain disruptions" to log exports to certain locations in Asia, according to the company.
"I am confident that we are well positioned to manage through this disruption and extend Weyerhaeuser's track record of creating long-term value for shareholders, "Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish said in a prepared statement.
Weyerhaeuser is included among the "essential" businesses allowed to continue operations under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.
Beginning in early March, the company adopted safety precautions to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread at mills. That included starting detailed cleaning and disinfecting procedures, requiring social distancing and personal hygiene processes, communicating with contractors, vendors and visitors about safety protocols, suspending air travel and non-essential meetings and allowing employees to work from home if feasible, according to the release.
"We have taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of our employees, consistent with Weyerhaeuser's core values," Stockfish said. "Safety will remain the top priority in every decision we make as we continue to serve our customers."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.