Weyehaeuser announces temporary curtailments, reduced shifts

Weyerhaeuser Co. Monday announced temporary curtailments at "certain of its manufacturing facilities," including a 20% reduction in lumber operations.
The specific affect the curtailments would have for the Longview sawmill mill were not immediately clear Tuesday.
"We have taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of our employees, consistent with Weyerhaeuser's core values," President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish said in a prepared statement Monday. "Safety will remain the top priority in every decision we make as we continue to serve our customers."
In April the company expects to reduce operating capacity by 20% for lumber, 15% for oriented strand board and 15% to 25% for engineered wood products through temporary mill curtailments and reduced shift schedules, according to a news release. The move is driven by "minor supply chain disruptions" to log exports to certain locations in Asia, the release said.
"Given the broad-based uncertainty regarding the ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking action to position our businesses for changing market dynamics and prudently enhancing our financial flexibility. ... We have demonstrated that the company has the cost structure, agility, and resilience to deliver industry-leading performance through rapidly changing market conditions," Stockfish said. "I am confident that we are well positioned to manage through this disruption and extend Weyerhaeuser's track record of creating long-term value for shareholders."
Weyerhaeuser is included among the "essential" businesses allowed to continue operations under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order. Beginning in early March, the company adopted safety precautions to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread at mills. That included starting detailed cleaning and disinfecting procedures, requiring social distancing and personal hygiene processes, communicating with contractors, vendors and visistors about safety protocols, suspending air travel and non-essential meetings and allowing employees to work from home if feasible, according to the release.
Weyerhaeuser is one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands and one of the largest American manufactuers of wood products. In 2019 the company reported $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people.
Weyerhaeuser also plans to reduce its 2020 captial expenses by $70 million to $90 million, among other strategies to "further strengthen its balance sheet and maintain financial flexibility."
