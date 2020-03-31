Weyehaeuser announces temporary curtailments, reduced shifts

Weyerhaeuser Co. Monday announced temporary curtailments at "certain of its manufacturing facilities," including a 20% reduction in lumber operations.

The specific affect the curtailments would have for the Longview sawmill mill were not immediately clear Tuesday.

"We have taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of our employees, consistent with Weyerhaeuser's core values," President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish said in a prepared statement Monday. "Safety will remain the top priority in every decision we make as we continue to serve our customers."

In April the company expects to reduce operating capacity by 20% for lumber, 15% for oriented strand board and 15% to 25% for engineered wood products through temporary mill curtailments and reduced shift schedules, according to a news release. The move is driven by "minor supply chain disruptions" to log exports to certain locations in Asia, the release said.