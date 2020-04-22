WestRock starts COVID screening

“These are tough times. You’re glad you have your job, but you’re going out, and unfortunately in the paper facilities, on some jobs it’s extremely difficult to do social distancing,” Anderson said. “But the job of the union is to ensure the safety of our membership. We are not opposed. Anywhere that we’ve had in the AWPPW where this has been instituted has not been met with any resistance from the union.”

Paper mills like WestRock and Nippon Dynawave continued work as “essential businesses” under Gov. Inslee’s statewide stay-at-home order, given that they adopted safety measures such as social distancing on the work floor. But several other industries were forced to stop work, including most construction operations.

The work restrictions Inslee put in place to slow the spread of the virus will be lifted gradually, he said, and rollbacks will depend on more testing for the virus, among other precautions.

In a letter to Inslee Monday, Congresswoman Herrera Beulter and the City of Vancouver mayor asked the governor to consider the “potentially life-saving and job-preserving work being conducted in Clark County” at Molecular Testing Labs in Vancouver.