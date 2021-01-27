WestRock hacked over the weekend, delays some operations

WestRock's website was hacked over the weekend, prompting "response and containment protocols" by the company, a packaging company and one of Longview's major employers.
According to a press release, the Georgia-based company detected a ransomware incident on Jan. 23 that impacted some operational and information technology systems.
"The company’s security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are working to remediate this incident," the press release said. "The company has notified law enforcement and reached out to its customers."
The attack caused some delays, but teams are working to maintain business operations, the press release said. In undisclosed locations where technology issues have been found, the company is using alternative methods to process and ship orders.
“We are working around the clock to complete our investigation and to restore normalized operations as quickly as possible,” said Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer. “WestRock teams are taking extraordinary steps to keep our mills and converting plants operational and to safely deliver to our customers.”