Westbound lane of SR 503 near McCracken Road re-opens

Traffic is now alternating through the re-opened westbound lane of SR 503 after a Thursday afternoon head-on collision briefly closed both directions of the highway near McCracken Road, Washington State Patrol trooper Will Finn said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m.
The two-vehicle crash required one person to be taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center by LifeFlight, Finn said.
The Washington Department of Transportation first reported the crash at about 5 p.m. The road has been blocked since 4:16 p.m., the agency said. An estimate on when it will fully re-open was not immediately available.
Motorists are encouraged to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
