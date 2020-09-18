 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westbound lane of Cowlitz Way Bridge reopened after police activity
0 comments
web only

Westbound lane of Cowlitz Way Bridge reopened after police activity

{{featured_button_text}}

Kelso police at about 4:15 p.m. Friday reopened the westbound lane of the Cowlitz Way Bridge after closing it for about 30 minutes because of police activity. 

Information on the cause of the closure was not immediately available. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News