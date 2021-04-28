West Side Highway tree removal to pause Wednesday afternoon, continue Monday

Cowlitz County Public Works crews will pause tree removal along the 7300 block of West Side Highway Wednesday evening until Monday, according to a press release.
The work between between Crooked Creek and Casey roads is set to resume at 6:30 a.m. Monday and be completed by 4:30 p.m. that day.
Drivers could be delayed by up to 20 minutes during tree felling and are advised to avoid the area during work hours.
For up-to-date information, call the Department of Public Works at 360-577-3030 or visit co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today