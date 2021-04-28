 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Side Highway tree removal to pause Wednesday afternoon, continue Monday
0 comments

West Side Highway tree removal to pause Wednesday afternoon, continue Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Construction reroutes traffic

Cowlitz County Public Works crews will pause tree removal along the 7300 block of West Side Highway Wednesday evening until Monday, according to a press release. 

The work between between Crooked Creek and Casey roads is set to resume at 6:30 a.m. Monday and be completed by 4:30 p.m. that day. 

Drivers could be delayed by up to 20 minutes during tree felling and are advised to avoid the area during work hours.  

For up-to-date information, call the Department of Public Works at 360-577-3030 or visit co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Crime and Courts

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified

Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News