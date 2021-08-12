West Side Highway near Castle Rock shut down Thursday due to brush fire

West Side Highway shut down around 10 a.m. Thursday due to a brush fire in the 4200 block.
Cowlitz County Fire District 6 said units are currently on scene along with DNR, Kalama and Toutle fire departments.
No structures are threatened at this time, but drivers are asked to use alternate routes between Lexington and Castle Rock.
