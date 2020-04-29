'We're separated:' First responders adjust to aid amid COVID-19

Face masks have become a necessity for many first responders, but they’ve taken some of the human touch out of the job for Cowlitz 2 firefighter/paramedic Eric Dearth.
Masks shield facial expressions, so ambulance patients “don’t see our smile,” and calls have become more clinical, Dearth said.
“Part of the job we take pride in is providing that humanity — giving someone hope, cheer, or just a kind conversation when they’re going through a bad situation,” Dearth said. “I do that more than I’m starting IVs, or intubating.”
Muffled speech means both parties might have to repeat themselves, which can also inhibit communication, firefighters said.
At first, people were asking “Why are you yelling at me?” Cowlitz 2 lieutenant Travis McWain said, because the medical crews were still learning to talk through their masks without shouting.
Face masks are just one way that the work of first responders has changed during the coronavirus outbreak. Fewer are going out on calls. They’ve having to disinfect their work places more often. Police are arresting fewer people. And even returning home from work can be a time-consuming process to make sure they protect their families.
“Usually I’d come home from shift and I’d hug my wife and my kid, give them them a kiss and talk about the night, but you can’t do that anymore,” Dearth said. “You strip down and decontaminate yourself once you walk through the door just to prevent any exposures.”
Law enforcement isn’t immune to those changes, but Kelso police officer Jon Dahlke said the job hasn’t changed too much for himself except for having to shave his beard to fit his mask more securely.
“(But) the bummer is that there’s been less interaction (with the public),” Dahlke said. “That’s one of the great things with the job, is being able to interact with people. … (And) not just when people are in trouble.”
Officers are still talking to the community, making arrests and taking people to the hospital. And Dahlke said he’s focusing on what he and other officers can do rather than “living in fear” of the virus.
One of the biggest changes stems from efforts to reduce the jail population, Dahlke said, based on concerns that an outbreak there could quickly spread through the inmate and officer population.
Officers have been asked to limit the number of people they book, typically by taking fewer lower-level offenders to jail, Dahlke said. The decision about who to book still is up to officer discretion, he said, but they have to weigh the potential health risks.
“They’re not getting away with it, but they answer for it later down the road,” Dahlke said of criminal suspects.
Back at Cowlitz 2’s Vine Street station in Kelso, firefighters typically aren’t wearing masks and gloves while filling out reports or waiting for calls, but they sanitize the station twice a day and go through a decontamination process before entering the facility to avoid bringing the virus in with them.
All personnel take their temperatures when clocking in and out and stay alert for any COVID-19 symptoms. The 911 dispatchers pass on any symptoms a patient is reporting, and no matter the call, responders at the agency wear air-purifying masks and goggles. Since early April, they also put surgical masks on all patients, regardless of symptoms.
Their masks can be cleaned and the filters sterilized or replaced, which makes them more reliable than surgical or N95 masks.
In case a patient is experiencing symptoms of sickness or has recently had exposure to COVID-19, “then we step up our game a little bit,” Dearth said, and firefighters don full body gowns.
One major tactical change: Responders used to respond en masse to medical calls. Now, they try to send only a single medic at first and more staff if needed. They’ll likely keep that approach for future epidemics, Dearth said, because a relatively small department like Cowlitz 2 can’t afford a medical or firefighting team getting infected.
“If we have to take out a whole shift ... we’re 40 guys. If you take a whole shift of 10 people out, that’s a huge percentage of our workforce.”
Such an outbreak could cripple the agency and put at risk the many vulnerable people they help.
They’re dealing with the same social and economic realities of the pandemic, too, such as unlearning basic social norms such as handshaking, Dearth said.
The virus is a source of worry for their families, McWain said, especially since many personnel have older parents and younger children. McWain’s own dad has respiratory trouble, so he’s especially concerned, McWain said.
Most people understand the changes they’ve had to make, Dearth said. Some patients don’t like having the face masks put on them because they don’t feel sick, but it’s a necessary health precaution, Dearth said.
“Well, you might not be sick,” Dearth said. “But we’re taking you to the emergency room, where there’s potentially sick people, where we may have been exposed and not be symptomatic yet.”
