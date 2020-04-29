'We're separated:' First responders adjust to aid amid COVID-19

Law enforcement isn’t immune to those changes, but Kelso police officer Jon Dahlke said the job hasn’t changed too much for himself except for having to shave his beard to fit his mask more securely.

“(But) the bummer is that there’s been less interaction (with the public),” Dahlke said. “That’s one of the great things with the job, is being able to interact with people. … (And) not just when people are in trouble.”

Officers are still talking to the community, making arrests and taking people to the hospital. And Dahlke said he’s focusing on what he and other officers can do rather than “living in fear” of the virus.

One of the biggest changes stems from efforts to reduce the jail population, Dahlke said, based on concerns that an outbreak there could quickly spread through the inmate and officer population.

Officers have been asked to limit the number of people they book, typically by taking fewer lower-level offenders to jail, Dahlke said. The decision about who to book still is up to officer discretion, he said, but they have to weigh the potential health risks.

“They’re not getting away with it, but they answer for it later down the road,” Dahlke said of criminal suspects.