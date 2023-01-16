Wenatchee library hosts virtual Mount St. Helens lecture

WENATCHEE — A biologist will talk about the revival of plants and animals on Mount St. Helens and an author will talk about her writing process in separate virtual lectures sponsored by North Central Washington Libraries.

Writer and biologist Eric Wagner, author of "After the Blast: Mt. St. Helens 40 Years Later," will talk about the mountain's revival in the four decades since the May 18, 1980, eruption. Wagner's lecture is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 and will include a question-and-answer session. The library is partnering with Humanities Washington for the presentation.

Writer Yasmin Ramirez will discuss her memoir, "Andale Prieta: A Love Letter to My Family," at 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Ramirez will talk about the story of her family, detail some of her writing process, and the playlist she created to accompany the book. She will be answering questions as well.

Her lecture is part of the NCW Virtual Reads series. Registration is required. People can register at the NCW Libraries website, www.ncwlibraries.org.

NCW Libraries operates 30 libraries across North-Central Washington, including the libraries in Coulee City, Ehprata, George, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.