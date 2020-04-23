Weekly number of initial unemployment claims on the decline — for now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of initial unemployment claims in Cowlitz County dropped for the second week since hitting its record peak late in March.

But the slowing of new claims doesn’t mean unemployment is declining, said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.

“As these initial claims are decelerating … the number of people who are filing a continued claim, where you actually start getting checks, continues to rise. That’s true across the state,” Bailey said.

Nearly 8,000 Cowlitz County residents have submitted initial unemployment claims since March 15. That’s roughly 20% of the total workforce. (The number of continued claims was not available Thursday, but economists use the initial claims as a rough estimate of total unemployment.)

About 900 of those new claims were filed the week of April 12, a nearly 30% drop from 1,300 claims filed a week earlier.

“But if you saw this (900) number alone without the last three or four weeks, you’d be going ‘Oh my god, that’s high,’ ” Bailey said.

U.S. unemployment figures skyrocketed to 26 million people Thursday, according to national reports.