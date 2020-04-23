Weekly number of initial unemployment claims on the decline — for now

The number of initial unemployment claims in Cowlitz County dropped for the second week since hitting its record peak late in March.
But the slowing of new claims doesn’t mean unemployment is declining, said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.
“As these initial claims are decelerating … the number of people who are filing a continued claim, where you actually start getting checks, continues to rise. That’s true across the state,” Bailey said.
Nearly 8,000 Cowlitz County residents have submitted initial unemployment claims since March 15. That’s roughly 20% of the total workforce. (The number of continued claims was not available Thursday, but economists use the initial claims as a rough estimate of total unemployment.)
About 900 of those new claims were filed the week of April 12, a nearly 30% drop from 1,300 claims filed a week earlier.
“But if you saw this (900) number alone without the last three or four weeks, you’d be going ‘Oh my god, that’s high,’ ” Bailey said.
U.S. unemployment figures skyrocketed to 26 million people Thursday, according to national reports.
Initial claims in every industry but two in Cowlitz declined the week of April 12, Bailey said. The construction, healthcare and food service industries continued to lead the chart for largest number of losses, though the number of claims waned in all three categories.
“The industry leader this week was construction, even though it dropped form 188 (claims) down to 113,” Bailey said. “Most industries were down quite a bit. But still, compared to a year ago, claims are up substantially.”
And Bailey expects next week’s report to reverse the downward trend in initial filings because it will include claims from sole proprietors, independent contractors and other workers previously ineligible for unemployment insurance.
The Employment Security Department updated its system on April 18 to include the coronavirus aid programs created by the federal stimulus package, which extended benefits to self-employed workers and others.
Bailey said it’s still too early to predict how COVID-19 might change our economy in the long run.
“I think there’s been a fierce debate about that, about whether this will lead to some restructuring, if any,” Bailey said. “I think there could be all sorts of complex changes that come from this. … But right now it’s a whole lot of speculation.”
