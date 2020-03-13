Weekend snow dusting possible, but 'you won't be building any snowmen'

A light dusting of snow in Cowlitz County Friday morning reminded residents that winter isn't over.

A snow-rain mix and sub-freezing temperatures will continue into the weekend as a cold front rolls through the Northwest, and Saturday night temperatures could dip into the mid 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's definitely a wintry feel," said Andy Bryant a weather service hydrologist in Portland. "For people right in the city in Longview and Kelso, (they'll see) probably an ongoing mix of rain and snow, with more rain during the day and more snow during the night."

The weather service forecasts rain and snow showers Saturday morning, mostly before 11 a.m. The snow level will be around 500 feet elevation, with little or no snow accumulation expected in the Kelso-Longview area.

Bryant said Cowlitz County communities will see a "right-on-the-edge snow event," when snow accumulates on the grass but not paved surfaces.

"I don't think you'll be building any snowmen in Castle Rock," Byrant said, "but you could get a dusting on grassy surfaces there."

Saturday night temperatures will dip a low around 24 degrees, with a 30% chance for more snow-rain mix.