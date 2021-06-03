Wednesday night power outage affects 3,750 people in Longview

About 3,750 people in Longview lost power for several hours Wednesday night, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Cowlitz PUD spokeswoman Alice Dietz said a clamp holding a wire to the pole failed, causing the wire to fall. Power went out just after 7 p.m. and was restored to all customers by 9:40 p.m.

"In an outage situation when you have a priority customer like a hospital, our first priority is to make sure the hospital's power is restored," Dietz said.

Parts of downtown Longview and the Old West Side also were affected.

Dietz said while Cowlitz PUD inspects clamps regularly, with approximately 20,000 poles in Cowlitz County and a minimum of two or three clamps per pole clamp failures are not uncommon.

The outage prompted so many people to check the Cowlitz PUD's outage map that the server went down, Dietz said. Just after 7 p.m., traffic to the site increased 1,300%, crashing the server, but Dietz said it was brought back online quickly.

