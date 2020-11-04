Weber headed back to county commission; Mortensen takes initial lead over Finn

At least one of two incumbent Cowlitz County Commissioners will retain his seat, with the other also in the lead, according to Tuesday's unofficial results.

In the race for District 1, Commissioner Arne Mortensen Tuesday led Woodland Mayor Will Finn by just over 1,000 votes, with approximately 9,200 ballots remaining to be counted. Early returns showed incumbent commissioner Dennis Weber headed to an easy victory for a third four-year term representing District 2.

In Tuesday's initial returns, Mortensen had captured 50.13% of the vote to Finn's 47.83%. That's 21,951 votes for Mortensen and 20,944 for Finn.

Based on Tuesday's unofficial results, Mortensen took 52 precincts to Finn's 25. Along with the Woodland area, Finn initially took the lead in a handful of upscale Longview neighborhoods around Lake Sacajawea and Northlake, as well as a few scattered throughout the county.

Finn said while he was hoping for a definitive result, he expected a "waiting game" after the tight August primary race.