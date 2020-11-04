Weber headed back to county commission; Mortensen takes initial lead over Finn

At least one of two incumbent Cowlitz County Commissioners will retain his seat, with the other also in the lead, according to Tuesday's unofficial results.
In the race for District 1, Commissioner Arne Mortensen Tuesday led Woodland Mayor Will Finn by just over 1,000 votes, with approximately 9,200 ballots remaining to be counted. Early returns showed incumbent commissioner Dennis Weber headed to an easy victory for a third four-year term representing District 2.
In Tuesday's initial returns, Mortensen had captured 50.13% of the vote to Finn's 47.83%. That's 21,951 votes for Mortensen and 20,944 for Finn.
Based on Tuesday's unofficial results, Mortensen took 52 precincts to Finn's 25. Along with the Woodland area, Finn initially took the lead in a handful of upscale Longview neighborhoods around Lake Sacajawea and Northlake, as well as a few scattered throughout the county.
Finn said while he was hoping for a definitive result, he expected a "waiting game" after the tight August primary race.
"I'm just super proud of the campaign we ran, positive, toward the issues, will continue doing that through this process ... until we hear one way or another," he said. "Overall as a journey through this process, the support we’ve received and the positivity coming our way has been awesome. ... We've done what we came out to do, (which was to) make some noise in the southern end of the county."
Self-described right-leaning centrist Finn, 42, said he ran to fix what he considered the county’s lack of cooperation with the cities and other entities. Finn, a Washington State Patrol public information officer, focused the need to improve relationships between the commissioners and cities, staff and the community.
Mortensen, a Libertarian-leaning Kalama Republican, has often been a controversial figure on the three-person board for his focus on individual rights and a small-government ideology. As when he first ran for commissioner in 2016, Mortensen, 72, centered his campaign on adhering to principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency.
During his first term as commissioner, Mortensen said he made some progress changing attitudes within the county around spending and improving transparency. Mortensen did not return calls for comment.
In Tuesday returns for the District 2 seat, Weber had 64.2% of the votes, or 29,742 ballots, while challenger Kurt Anagnostou had 33.7%, or 15,808 ballots.
"I am incredibly grateful to the vote of confidence that the people have given to me, the highest winning margin of my 40 years of elected politics," Weber said Tuesday night. "I’m humbled. I have an incredible amount of hard work ahead of me to make Cowlitz County a great place to live, work and retire."
Weber, 68, served on the Longview City Council for more than 20 years and has campaigned on his experience as a tool to get things done. The Republican commissioner said he ran again because people asked him to and they like the job he's doing representing the county in Olympia and Washington D.C. Weber said he's working on issues people care about locally, including mental health care and flood control.
Longview attorney Anagnostou, 61, ran as an independent. The former Longview mayor and Cowlitz PUD commissioner said he was disappointed in some of the commissioners’ recent decisions about how to address homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic. Anagnostou did not return calls for comment.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.