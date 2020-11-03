 Skip to main content
Weber defeats Anagnostou for third term for Cowlitz County District 2 commissioner
Cowlitz County District 2 Commissioner Dennis Weber was headed to an easy victory Tuesday for a third four-year term, according to unofficial results. 

In initial returns Weber, a Republican, had 64.2% of the votes, or 29,742 ballots, while challenger Kurt Anagnostou had 33.7%, or 15,808 ballots. About 965 ballots, or 2% were for write-in candidates. Ann Rasmusson, a Republican, ran a write-in campaign for the position, but it's unclear how many of the write-in votes were for her. 

The county has an estimated 9,200 ballots on hand to be processed, according to the Secretary of State's website. 

Weber, 68, served on the Longview City Council for more than 20 years and has campaigned on his experience as a tool to get things done. The commissioner said he ran again because people asked him to and they like the job he's doing representing the county in Olympia and Washington D.C. Weber said he's working on issues people care about locally, including mental health care and flood control. 

Longview attorney Anagnostou, 61, ran as an independent. The former Longview mayor and Cowlitz PUD commissioner said he was disappointed in some of the commissioners’ recent decisions about how to address homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dennis Weber

Weber
Kurt Anagnostou

Anagnostou
