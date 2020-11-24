Weaver and Richardson write-in campaigns for Rainer council successful

Rainier write-in candidates for two City Council positions were successful, according to certified results from Columbia County.

Incumbent Jenna Weaver will keep her seat, joined by Levi Richardson. Of 198 write-in votes, Weaver won 55. In her race, seven people voted for Richardson, and the rest of the votes were single- or double-vote write-in candidates.

Richardson netted 69 of the 173 write-in votes for his position. Four of those votes were for previous councilmember Sloan Nelson, who resigned after moving outside the city limits and becoming ineligible, and two were for Weaver. The rest of the votes were for other write-in candidates.

Weaver currently holds Council Position 2, and she didn’t file to run for another term. When no one stepped up to be a candidate, Weaver decided to be a write-in candidate. This will be her first election: She was sworn in to the Council in 2017 to fill a vacancy.

Weaver grew up in Hillsboro and lived in Beaverton, Portland and Lake Oswego before moving to Rainier about four years ago. She and her husband “both care about their community and are loving raising their two children here,” according to the city website.