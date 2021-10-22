Weather experts predict up to 50 mph winds in Cowlitz County Sunday from 'bomb cyclone'

An especially strong jet stream over the Pacific Ocean is spinning off a series of five or six weather systems, including a massive "bomb cyclone" that is expected to arrive in Cowlitz County on Sunday.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds up to 50 mph. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cowlitz County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"What is remarkable is how big it is in scale, how deep the center is and the speed with which it goes from an open wave to a super-intense low-pressure system," said Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik, an agricultural meteorologist for Washington State University. "Meaning it will seem to explode out of nowhere."

National Weather Service calls for fall-like weather this weekend in Cowlitz County Grab your coats and boots; temperatures are expected to drop and rain is in the forecast this weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A bomb cyclone occurs when pressure quickly drops over a 24-hour period, said National Weather Service Meteorologist John Bumgardner in Portland. Portland models show pressure will drop nearly twice as much as the minimum amount needed to create the weather phenomenon.

Bumgardner said the Portland office forecasts winds reaching up to 100 mph far out over the ocean, while in Cowlitz County, winds will reach roughly half that amount. He said gusts will peak at around 40 to 50 mph locally mid-morning Sunday through Sunday night. The National Weather Service calls for rain locally through Thursday.