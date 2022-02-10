Weather experts forecast spring temperatures in Lower Columbia area through Sunday

Temperatures in the Lower Columbia area through Sunday are expected to counter the six more weeks of winter predicted on Groundhog Day just last week.

Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 50s through Sunday in Cowlitz County — roughly 9 degrees higher than the Western Regional Climate Center reports is the typical February average high.

The National Weather Service in Portland forecasts a roughly 5% chance of record-breaking temperatures in Astoria, Eugene and Salem, which each have records of around 63 degrees in previous years on Feb. 11.

But, does the spring-like temperatures in winter mean the Pacific Northwest is on track for a repeat of last summer's 100-degree days?

Portland meteorologist John Bumgardner said no.

"We could have a warm winter and a cold summer. We could have warm winter and a warm summer," he said. "It could go either way."

This week's forecasts may increase, Bumgardner added, if the predicted cloud coverage lessens.

Climate change

Overall, climate specialists at the University of Washington report average Pacific Northwest temperatures are expected to increase if global greenhouse gas emissions rise at the same level as today. The school's Climate Impacts Group reports Pacific Northwest temperatures are expected to be an average of 5.8 degrees warmer in 2050 than averages from 1950 to 1999.

The group also reports the Pacific Northwest will see more extreme heat events in the future and less extreme cold events.

Last June, Cowlitz County highs reached 107 degrees — one degree lower than the county's all-time record high, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

