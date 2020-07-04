'We the People' under way at the lake

A “We the People” Independence Day event at Lake Sacajawea began Saturday with a light turnout, kids games, music and a light cloud cover.
A dispersed gathering at Martin Dock and the Hemlock Plaza probably numbered about 200 people shortly before 11 a.m. Parking spots along Kessler Boulevard next to the venue were full for several blocks, but adjoining streets in the Longview’s Old West side had nothing but normal neighborhood parking, unlike the throngs that jam the area for the annual Go 4th Festival.
A handful of vendors selling popcorn and corn dogs operated under tents, and a sandwich board outside one stand urged people to make donations “to support our freedoms.” A tent for Joshua Freed, a Republican candidate for governor, was set up, and Freed was among a speaker lineup that also includes state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen. Walsh has been an impassioned critic of Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus social distancing restrictions, and his presence at Saturday’s unsanctioned event was a reminder that the festival was part fun, part political demonstration.
However, the mood was buoyant and there were many smiles, which were visible because few people were wearing face masks. Caution tape that had sealed off the playground the day before he been taken down and kids were frolicking on the swings and slides and playing organized games nearby, including a bean bag race.
The footpath around the section of the lake between the Hudson Street foot bridge and Louisiana Street was lined with red, white and blue balloons.
The event, spearheaded by Longview developer Larry Wood, took a blow late in the week when the headline entertainer, country music star Lee Greenwood, cancelled his appearance. The city of Longview blocked Wood and other organizers from setting up a sound stage, threatening to confiscate it and any vehicles brought on to park property. In addition, city and health officials fear the outdoor event will help spread the coronavirus and urged Wood to reconsider.
Wood started organizing the event after the Go 4th Committee canceled this year’s three-day festival due to COVID health concerns.
