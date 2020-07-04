'We the People' under way at the lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A “We the People” Independence Day event at Lake Sacajawea began Saturday with a light turnout, kids games, music and a light cloud cover.

A dispersed gathering at Martin Dock and the Hemlock Plaza probably numbered about 200 people shortly before 11 a.m. Parking spots along Kessler Boulevard next to the venue were full for several blocks, but adjoining streets in the Longview’s Old West side had nothing but normal neighborhood parking, unlike the throngs that jam the area for the annual Go 4th Festival.

A handful of vendors selling popcorn and corn dogs operated under tents, and a sandwich board outside one stand urged people to make donations “to support our freedoms.” A tent for Joshua Freed, a Republican candidate for governor, was set up, and Freed was among a speaker lineup that also includes state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen. Walsh has been an impassioned critic of Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus social distancing restrictions, and his presence at Saturday’s unsanctioned event was a reminder that the festival was part fun, part political demonstration.