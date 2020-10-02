'We made it': Rainier's Cornerstone Cafe reopens despite COVID-19, construction

But by opening later, the cafe is all stocked up, she said. The only thing in short supply is lettuce, due to the wildfires in California.

It’s not quite the same inside, both because the couple deep-cleaned, repainted and renovated over the closure, and because of COVID-19 protocols.

Gone is the Seat Yourself sign; now there’s a hostess. Only nine of the 15 tables are open, and there are plastic barriers in between booths. Signs about social distancing and hand-washing pepper the walls, the bar counter is closed and even the menu is different.

Viki said instead of a five-page booklet, now the menus are one large, laminated sheet that the wait staff can easily wipe down between customers. And everything from ketchup to creamer is single use.

“It’s a bummer for the environment, but it helps us be safer,” she said.

She said she tried to have wait staff serve individual paper cups of ketchup to customers to avoid plastic, but it ended up adding too much work for them.

“It seemed perfect to us, but the girls were running around like crazy,” she said. “So they asked to switch to plastic cups with lids so they could make 10 at a time and keep them in the fridge.”