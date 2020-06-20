'We have to acknowledge there's an issue': Local cops share ideas for a way forward

The negativity from stressful calls and public vitriol "wears on people after a while," he said. "You can only keep that pent up so long. So when you're attacked by media (and) politicians ... you get these officers sticking to each-other. … It unfortunately creates an us-versus-them mentality, and that’s what our problem is. We work for this community, and we live in this community."

"(Look at) what happened in Minnesota," Ullmann added. "Nobody stopped (officer Derek Chauvin) from what he was doing (to George Floyd). Why not? Probably for fear of being ridiculed, or for 'not taking care of your buddy.' We have to change that mindset. If somebody’s doing something wrong, they have to be called on it and stopped. We have it in our policy. … if you witness an act by a fellow deputy, you have to stop that act."

Public outreach needed

Robinson emphasized that agencies benefit from more public outreach, especially in explaining tactics when force is necessary, and to explain how policing has changed over the years.