'We are doing big things': Kelso district support specialist helping families cope

As Kelso School District Family Support Specialist, Nancy Baldwin has seen just how devastating the COVID-19 infections can be: The number of families she helps has ballooned in recent months.

A determined Baldwin told The Daily News this week that she and her community partners have “a longer reach than COVID and my arms are around you now.”

“Some of my families are feeling the pressures of food insecurity for the first time ever, and I really want them to know if hunger is knocking at your door I’ll be there to answer it with you,” she said.

Baldwin has worked to steadily expand the range and depth of the district program that is intended to support both homeless or in-need families and unaccompanied youth, providing everything from clothes and laundry detergent to milk and diapers.

Her mission is “to remove those barriers before they cause you to stumble.”

“We are a small school in a small district in a small town and we are doing big things,” Baldwin said. “We have some great partners. I don’t know if it’s because of or in spite of COVID, but people beginning to look at their neighbors have a different sense, that ‘Outside of my bubble people aren’t doing so well.’ ”