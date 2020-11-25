'We are doing big things': Kelso district support specialist helping families cope

As Kelso School District Family Support Specialist, Nancy Baldwin has seen just how devastating the COVID-19 infections can be: The number of families she helps has ballooned in recent months.
A determined Baldwin told The Daily News this week that she and her community partners have “a longer reach than COVID and my arms are around you now.”
“Some of my families are feeling the pressures of food insecurity for the first time ever, and I really want them to know if hunger is knocking at your door I’ll be there to answer it with you,” she said.
Baldwin has worked to steadily expand the range and depth of the district program that is intended to support both homeless or in-need families and unaccompanied youth, providing everything from clothes and laundry detergent to milk and diapers.
Her mission is “to remove those barriers before they cause you to stumble.”
“We are a small school in a small district in a small town and we are doing big things,” Baldwin said. “We have some great partners. I don’t know if it’s because of or in spite of COVID, but people beginning to look at their neighbors have a different sense, that ‘Outside of my bubble people aren’t doing so well.’ ”
Her community partners are stepping up to help the nearly 200 families and a dozen unaccompanied youth whom Baldwin sees each month. She said lately she’s seeing families that are not necessarily homeless, but are “one unemployment check away, or one positive test away from losing their job.”
The Faith Food Center sends food boxes every Thursday, and also donated a full-sized fridge and chest freezer. Love, Inc. delivers dairy products to her twice a week, things like fresh milk, cheese, eggs, yogurt and cottage cheese, which are things “you don’t get in your food box.”
Youth and Family Link also provided 17 complete Thanksgiving Day meals. The Emergency Support Shelter and Hope project help counsel homeless teenaged girls “that are in situations that are really scary,” Baldwin said, and many companies and religious groups “have individually or collectively stocked and restocked my pantry shelves since March.”
Teachers and school staff members also give freely, Baldwin said. A CTE secretary donated many pairs of “super cool” jeans that Baldwin said she can’t wait to hand out because “sometimes in life you want to stand out, but in high school you just want to fit in.”
A teacher whose dog died donated bags of dog food, and another staffer stepped up to foster a family’s two cats while they were in temporary housing, Baldwin said.
“Some people say you shouldn’t have pets if you’re homeless, but these families had animals before they were homeless,” Baldwin said.
In the case of the cats, Baldwin said the two cats were the only thing left of a family’s former home.
“I’m in awe of this town. I was born and raised here, my kids went to school here, I work here, and I serve this community with pride,” she said “At the high school we say ‘We are Kelso’ but we really are. I could not do this without the community that supplies my every need and fills my every wish.”
She added that “I almost feel a little guilty that I’m the one who gets to present the families with these awesome items. (Donors) are anonymous to them, but to me you’re not.”
Beyond items, Baldwin has also worked closely with Family Promise and Faithful Servants to house families, sometimes on the very same day.
In one case, Baldwin said a single mother whom she had helped with weekly milk revealed that she was living in her SUV with her son.
“The back of the SUV was set up like her son’s bedroom with his Power Ranger comforter, his pillow, his dinosaur toys,” Baldwin said. “She had pillowcases taped up on the windows and put his schoolwork up there. She made it to just look like his bedroom.”
Baldwin said the mother told her she drove around at night to keep the heat on and to keep her son safe.
“I thought, ‘I’m not going home until I figure something out,’ ” Baldwin said, and Faithful Servants stepped up to house the family that night.
“It takes a village to raise a child and right now being part of this village is inspiring,” Baldwin said.
She also has goals to grow the program, because “someday this program will be too big for this little room.”
She said she’d eventually like a washer and dryer, but isn’t asking for one yet because “I just don’t have room for it, and I’m confident there will be someone that says we have one in our basement for you.”
“I know I’ll get it, because that’s what ‘We are Kelso’ means,” she said. “We’re growing in numbers but growing in community resources as well. There’s no limit to what we’re going to be able to do.”
